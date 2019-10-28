US top negotiator Khalilzad arrives in Islamabad: Sources

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The United States negotiator for Afghan peace has arrived in the Pakistani capital on Monday, Pakistan media reported.

Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, reached Islamabad via a special jet from Pakistan’s western neighbouring nation to meet with top officials involved in Kabul and the peace process, Gew News report quoting sources as saying.

Sources further revealed that the negotiator was likely to also have talks with a delegation of the Afghan Taliban in Pakistan’s federal capital, where the current Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, Shukrullah Atif Mashal, has also arrived from Kabul.

A day prior, Trump’s top negotiator was in Kabul to brief Afghan leaders on the peace efforts during his first trip back since the US president suddenly ended talks with the Taliban aimed at ending America’s longest war.

Before the US-Taliban talks broke off, both sides said they were close to reaching a deal, despite concerns among some US security officials and Afghan government officials that a US withdrawal could bring more conflict and a resurgence of Daesh factions.