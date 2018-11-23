US trainers tout Afghan air force
November 23, 2018
KABUL: The government and foreign troops stationed in Afghanistan are trying to further empower the national army’s air force.
The US military trainers believe that Afghan air force was capable enough to confront enemies.
They say that the Afghan air force was well-armed compared to the past years that has put positive impacts on their works.
Meanwhile, the Afghan pilots say they were well-trained and could carry out duties under any difficult circumstances.
The United States is the main supporter of the Afghan army and especially its air force wing. Washington has so far donated modern warplanes and choppers to the Afghan air force and Afghan pilots are trained in Afghanistan and in the US.
