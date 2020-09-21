US urges warring sides to reduce violence

AT News

KABUL: The US peace envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad said over the last few days, there has been a clear rise in violence in Afghanistan. “This escalation is regrettable as Afghans, including many civilians, are losing their lives,” he said in a series of tweets on Monday.

Given the recent start of Afghanistan Peace Negotiations, it is imperative all sides reduce violence significantly, he added.

Recently the UNSC had issued a statement on Afghanistan Peace Negotiations that underscores international commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity.”

The UNSC statement supports the path the parties are currently on, which is to find a political settlement that accommodates all Afghans, one the region and international community can endorse in spirit and in action, Khalilzad said.

“This is a unique moment for Afghanistan. Not only are Afghan parties negotiating directly, but as indicated by the UNSC statement, there is broad international support for a negotiated political settlement and peace in Afghanistan. This unique opportunity must be seized,” Khalilzad added.