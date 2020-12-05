US warns Afghan peace talks to fail sans violence reduction

AT News

KABUL: The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns that the ongoing peace talks between Afghan and Taliban delegations would fail if the reduction is not reduced.

“Violence in Afghanistan is beyond the level. We need to talks on the reduction of violence, I am optimistic. I was in Doha two weeks ago where I met Afghan and Taliban negotiators. We clearly told them that violence should not take place during the negotiations because it would cause failure of talks,” Pompeo said Saturday.

He hoped that both the Afghan government and Taliban reach an agreement to put an end to the war.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, minister of foreign affairs of Qatar, said in his speech at the annual Mediterranean session held in Italy that Afghan peace talks would gain a progress by the end of December and the people of Afghanistan would witness a good new year.

“There were progresses in the peace talks between Afghan negotiators. I hope we see more progresses by the end of this year. I also hope that 2021 be a good year for Afghans and bring them peace and welfare,” Al Thani said.

He said that his country aimed to help Afghans reach stability soon, thus it hosts the intra-Afghan negotiations.

The Afghan and Taliban negotiating teams announced this week that they agreed on the procedure after three months of talks.

Kabul has been urging reduction in violence, but Taliban say that the reduction of violence and cease fire would be discussed in the main negotiations.

The US envoy for Afghanistan peace Zalmay Khalilzad is now in Turkey in part of his regional tour where he would also go t Qatar and meet Afghan and Taliban negotiators.