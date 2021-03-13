US Warns of ‘Dangerous Consequences’ after Afghan Troop Withdrawal by May

AT News

KABUL: Some officials at the Pentagon’s leadership warned of dangerous consequences if troops withdrew by May 1st as agreed on a peace deal signed between US and Taliban on February 29th, 2020.

According to the Washington Post, officials at the US department of states believe that early US troop pullout from Afghanistan could lead to civil war, possible attacks against the US and allies, and as well as worsening of human rights conditions in the country.

The officials suggested that the troops and contractors would be shifted via choppers and aircrafts, but the withdrawal needs the destruction of secret provisions that cost millions of dollars. The diplomatic staff would also be reduced in Kabul.

But an official at the White House said that the Taliban still didn’t fulfill their commitments of cutting ties with the al-Qaeda.

It is worth mentioning that a spokesman for the US Department of Defense, John Kirby said last January that the U.S would mull over troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Earlier, Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State told the U.S Senators that Washington was still considering its final decision about troops pulled out by May 1st from Afghanistan. He cited that US President Joe Biden sought an end to the war in Afghanistan and bringing American soldiers back home.

Last week Blinken in a letter to President Ashraf Ghani offered a new proposal for ending the war in Afghanistan.