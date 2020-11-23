US welcomes ‘positive developments’ in Kabul-Islamabad ties

US point-man for peace Zalmay Khalilzad urges Afghanistan and Pakistan to prevent their territories to be used against each other

AT News

KABUL: The US welcomed “positive development” between Afghanistan and Pakistan relations, saying that if the development comes into effect, it would be an opportunity to move forward the Afghan peace process.

“Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Kabul represents a concrete step forward as does the Joint Vision that Afghanistan and Pakistan announced,” the US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad said in a series of tweets on Monday.

He urged the two countries to prevent their territory from being used against each other.

“We also welcome Pakistan’s commitment to work for a reduction of violence and a ceasefire in Afghanistan,” Khalilzad added.

Last Thursday, Pakistan Imran Khan in a high level delegation visited Kabul to discuss the bilateral issues, especially the Afghan peace process.

“Your coming here is historic,” Ghani said, while welcoming Pakistan’s Premier visit to Kabul. “Our common objective is to take a leap of faith to overcome the distrust that is hunting our relationship.”