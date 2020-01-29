Home / Latest Updates / Uzbekistan, Afghanistan discuss bilateral ties in Berlin

Uzbekistan, Afghanistan discuss bilateral ties in Berlin

January 29, 2020

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mirwais Nab met with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov as part of the working visit to Berlin.

The relevant aspects of bilateral cooperation and the situation in the region were discussed at the meeting, the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan said. Foreign Minister Kamilov expressed readiness of Uzbekistan to facilitate launch of the intra-Afghan dialogue.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Nab thanked the leadership of Uzbekistan for consistent steps in involvement of Afghanistan into the integration processes in the region, practical assistance in implementation of important infrastructure projects.

