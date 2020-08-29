Uzbekistan to export electricity to Afghanistan for 10 years more

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan and Uzbekistan extended a contract over electricity import from the power rich Central Asian state for another 10 years, officials at the ministry of foreign affairs said.

Acting Foreign Minister, Hanif Atmar met his Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov in a visit to Tashkent where the two agreed to extend the contract, according to a statement issued Friday by the foreign ministry.

The two top diplomats also signed contracts on commercial and transportation cooperation, the statement said.

“We hope this historical visit promote the two countries’ political and economic cooperation and expand our ties on trade, transport and power transformation,” Kamilov was quoted as saying by the statement.

He emphasized on his country’s support to the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace efforts. “I hope the negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Taliban begins soon.”

Atmar informed Kamilov of Kabul’s achievements in the nearly past 20 years as well as the need of a premature peace talks.

“We want to promote political, economic and cultural relations with the friendly and neighboring state of Uzbekistan,” he said.