Uzbekistan to invest $45m on Afghan power project

AT News Report

KABUL: In his meeting with Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah in northern Balk province on Monday, the Uzbekistan Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov pledged his country’s investment of $45m on Afghanistan’s power transmission project aimed at bolstering ties with Kabul.

Both sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interests and economic ties, said CEO’s office in a statement.

While talking to his Uzbek counterpart, Abdullah said the agreements have been signed between the two countries should be implemented and improved and the trade level has more potential to be progressed.

“Afghan government will pay tremendous efforts to facilitate trade ties between the two countries (Uzbekistan- Afghanistan),” he said, adding,“we commit to make more opportunity for Uzbek investors and hope such facilities would be provided for the Afghan investors in Uzbekistan as well.”

“Uzbekistan chip in $45 million onthe power transmission line, lengthening 200KM from Sarkhan-Uzbekistan to Pul-e-Khumri of Baghlan-Afghanistan, will cost $110M” said Uzbek PM.

Moreover, he expressed his sympathy with the Afghans over recent terrorist attack in Kabul, saying the people and government of Uzbekistan also stand with Afghans.

He also assured his country’s serious efforts in regard to the Afghan peace process.

Aripov said Uzbekistan wants to cooperate with Afghanistan in different aspects, including agriculture, trade,railways andpower.“We (Uzbekistan) want to develop the relationship between the two countries,” he said.

This comes as the Uzbek President’s Special Representative for Afghanistan IsmatullaIrgashev has said that Uzbekistan is trying to host direct talks between the Afghan government and Taliban representatives with sole of ending war in Afghanistan.