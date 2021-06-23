Vaccine Center destroyed, employees wounded in mortars shelling in Kunar

AT News

KABUL: A polio vaccination center was destroyed and five medical staffs wounded in mortars targeted a hospital in Asadabad, the capital of eastern Kunar province.

Provincial Governor Mohammad Iqbal Sayed said that the incident occurred on Wednesday morning that also inflicted heavy financial damages.

“The freezers and vaccine storage and ten type vaccine was destroyed,” he said, adding that around 10 million AFs damages was inflicted to the hospital.

The violence remained in an unabated high level as sever clashes between the Afghan government and Taliban have been raging on across the country.