Home / Latest Updates / Vaccine Center destroyed, employees wounded in mortars shelling in Kunar

Vaccine Center destroyed, employees wounded in mortars shelling in Kunar

admin June 23, 2021 Latest Updates Leave a comment 20 Views

AT News

KABUL: A polio vaccination center was destroyed and five medical staffs wounded in mortars targeted a hospital in Asadabad, the capital of eastern Kunar province.

Provincial Governor Mohammad Iqbal Sayed said that the incident occurred on Wednesday morning that also inflicted heavy financial damages.

“The freezers and vaccine storage and ten type vaccine was destroyed,” he said, adding that around 10 million AFs damages was inflicted to the hospital.

The violence remained in an unabated high level as sever clashes between the Afghan government and Taliban have been raging on across the country.

About admin

Check Also

More than 200 Taliban insurgents killed

AT News KABUL: At least 209 Taliban insurgents were killed and 129 others wounded during …

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved