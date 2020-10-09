Veteran doctor abducted in Kabul city

By M. Parwiz Arian

KABUL-A veteran doctor, who was working in a government hospital in the capital city, has been abducted in Kabul city by unknown armed men, sources said Friday.

Muhibullah Barakzai was working in the government-run Jamhoriat hospital of the Kabul city. He was in-charge of the emergency wing or ICU ward in this hospital, which is one of the biggest treatment facilities of the country.

More details of the abduction are still not available as the Ministry of Interior said police were investigating the incident which is still under development.

Abductions and violence against health providers are not rare in Afghanistan, and there were several reports of beating and insulting doctors by armed men and violators in some hospitals of the country over the past one year.

Abduction now became a big headache not only for health staff but also for businessmen and rich citizens of the country.

Although the ministry of interior monthly announces arrests of tens of criminals including kidnappers but the trend of kidnaping and other petty crimes is not significantly decreased in the country, particularly in urban areas.

Unemployment, drug addiction, corruption, favoritism in government organs and weak enforcement of law are among the main reasons behind the increased crimes and violations in urban areas of the country.