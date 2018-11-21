Veteran US General optimistic about political solution to Afghan conflict
admin
November 21, 2018
Latest Updates, Nation
74 Views
KABUL: The US and NATO commander, General Scott Miller says he is optimistic to a political solution in the Afghan conflict.
Miller said Wednesday during his visit to Ghazni province that despite preparations in fight against “militants”, Afghans and the international community expect the current efforts for peace talks give positive result.
Meanwhile, the US secretary of state says that US special envoy for Afghan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad has started comprehensive efforts for the Afghan peace. Mike Pompeo has praised Khalilzad’s efforts, saying the war in Afghanistan seems to be ending.
Check Also
KABUL: Twenty four people have been given prison sentences by counternarcotics courts of the country …