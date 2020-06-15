Vice President rejects US report on Afghanistan’s Shia population

AT News

KABUL: Vice President Sarwar Danesh has shrugged off a new report by the U.S. Department of State over a wrong figure of the population of Shia Muslims in Afghanistan.

The report has said that 10 to 15 percent of Afghanistan’s population of 35.5 million are Shia Muslims.

The report, however, says that there is no reliable source about the Shia and Sunni population in the war-hit country, adding that Afghanistan’s statistics department does not follow the categorized census.

“This is not the indicator of a real percentage of Shia Muslims in the country,” Danesh said Monday on Twitter.

He called lack of reliable figures about Afghan ethnicities had been always problematic, saying that the government was trying to resolve the problem by issuing Electronic ID cards.

The Issuance of the electronic ID cards began in 2018. The ID card includes personal information as well as information about ethnic, nationality and religion.

People show poor interest to the electronic ID cards and so far only half a million of them have received it.