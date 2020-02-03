Villages wiped out of Taliban in Kunduz

AT News

KABUL: At least six villages have been wiped out of Taliban fighters during several military raids conducted by the Afghan security forces in northern Kunduz province, military officials said Monday.

The Pamir “217” corps in a statement said that four Taliban militants have been killed during operations in Bagh-e-Shirkat village of capital city. “12 mines have been destroyed.” Taliban has made no comment so far.

According to some reports, the violence has been vastly increased in urban areas of the county despite the cities have been in a slightly stable condition.