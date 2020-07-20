Violence against women – an inconvenient truth

Afghanistan recorded over 2k cases of violence against women in six months of 2020

AT News

KABUL: 2,582 cases of violence against women were registered in Afghanistan during the first six months of 2020.

Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Spogmai Wardag said on Monday that majority of these cases were recorded in Herat, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Nangarhar, Baghlan, Talkhar, Farah, Balkh, Samangan, Kandahar and Bamiyan provinces.

According to her, five female murders, four sever injuries and three suicide attempt cases were recorded in northern Sar-e-Pul province. “Two murders registered in Badghis.” In Paktia, she said a man cut the nose of his wife, who is now going under plastic surgery. “One murder case in Kabul, two murders in Logar, one murder, one wounded and two suicide cases recorded in Ghor provinces,” she said. “Two suicide, two murders and one injury recorded in Bamiyan.” According to the deputy minister, an average of one murder registered in Daikundi, Herat, Jawzjan and Baghlan provinces.

A female prosecutor, Sina Shina Mansour said that the number of violence against women has been increased compare to the last year.

“In 2019, we had 74 cases of sexual assault against women but this year we had 121 cases that we solved,” she said. “Last year, 21 women had committed suicides and this year 20.”

In 2019, she said at least 46 cases of injuries were registered but the number rose to 80 cases this year.

According to her, based on President Ashraf Ghani’s decree at least 385 imprisoned women were freed during the outbreak of Covid-19.

Women in Afghanistan are given less rights and freedom as the citizens beholding the acts of patriarchic society.