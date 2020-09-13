Violence escalates amid peace talks

Taliban pummel security forces in 3 provinces, killing 15

AT News

KABUL: More than 15 security forces were killed and 13 injured after Taliban insurgents attacked military establishments in Kandahar, Kunduz and Badakhshan provinces, officials said.

Taliban militants attacked an army outpost in Zangi Tan of Shahwali Kot district in Kandahar last night, which as result six armies were killed and seven others wounded, told to Salam Watandar a security source, who denied to be named.

He said that following the attack, Afghan forces carried out airstrike, which resulted at the killing of 40 Taliban insurgents including a red unit commander of the group in the district.

The 205 Atal military corps officials and Kandahar police did not commented in the aspect.

At the same time Fawzia Yaftali provincial council member of Kunduz said that six police were killed and few others wounded after Taliban attacked over their check point in Shinwariha area in Kunduz.

Kunduz security officials did not commented in this regard, but the Kunduz Governor Spokesman Esmatullah Muradi confirmed the incident and said that five national and local police were killed and four others wounded, adding that 10 Taliban were also killed and six others injured.

He said that also three militants were killed and two others wounded during operation conducted by Afghan forces in Emam Sahib district last night.

Similar, a security source in 2nd army battalion in Badakhshan said that three security forces were killed and two others wounded after Taliban assault in Argo district Saturday night. According to this source six Taliban fighters were killed and five others wounded during airstrike in Gunda Chashma area of the district as well.

Taliban did not commented regarding the attacks , but the group has assaulted on Afghan security check points in different provinces while the Afghanistan negotiation team went to Qatar to for peace talks with the group.