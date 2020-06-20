Violence flares up as Afghanistan inches closer to talks

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan is seeing a rebound in Taliban violence and an exacerbation of fighting as the country is nearing a crucial peace dialogue with the militant Taliban.

Following a short lull in the war and Eid-al Fitr ceasefire, the Afghan government floated speculations that the ceasefire would continue even in the absence of an official agreement. Contrarily, violence has just been exacerbated all across the country.

This is as Afghan government has not specified an exact time for intra-Afghan peace talks, but it has been said that the first round of negotiations will be held in Qatar.

National Security Council has confirmed the uptick in Taliban attacks, saying that over 422 Afghan soldiers were killed in the fighting of the past week.

In recent weeks, fighting has been brewing between Afghan forces and Taliban rebels in Badghis, Faryab, Jawzjan, Baghlan, Kunduz, Takhar, Paktia, Ghor, Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Kandahar, Zabul, Nimroz and other provinces. Heavy casualties have been inflicted on both the combating sides. In Takhar, Baghlan, Jawzjan, Nimroz and Kapisa, more than 39 military personnel and civilians were killed in the fighting.

Taliban militants have also sustained casualties. In a failed attempt to capture Omana district of Paktia, many Taliban insurgents were killed and the group retreated after a fierce counter-attack. The Interior Ministry has said more than 24 insurgents were killed and 12 wounded in the fighting.