VP calls for public trial of terrorists

AT News

KABUL: The first vice president, Amrullah Saleh has called for public trial of terrorists.

“On behalf of the nation of Afghanistan, I ask the judiciary of Afghanistan to hold open trial sessions for the arrested terrorists and invite the families of martyrs to the trial sessions,” Saleh said Sunday.

He called on the people to back him in his demand so that the “area” be limited for terrorists.

He admitted less work in arresting criminals in Kabul city, saying that only 700 of 3,600 criminals have been detained.

Saleh was appointed by President Ghani to provide security to Kabul.

He said that most of criminals had escaped or hidden with the hope of resuming their crimes after a while. But he said that criminals are wrong and they have to surrender.

Saleh is under heavy pressure by the people and their representatives in the parliament for failing in fighting with criminals and terrorists especially after the bloody attack on the Kabul University that killed more than 20 students and wounded another 30 some two weeks ago.