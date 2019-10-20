Wardak governor survives attack that killed three

At News Report

KABUL: Governor for Maidan Wardak province has survived a car bombing attack that killed three people on Sunday, official confirmed.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Mohibullah Sharifzai said the incident took place as the provincial governor, Muzafaruding Yemen was participating in a ceremony at the police department in Maidan Shahar, the capital city of the province.

However, Sharifzai has rejected casualties on governor’s bodyguards, but some unknown sources claimed that two of Yemen’s personnel guards were wounded in the incident.

Nobody has claimed the responsibility for the attack so far.

The insecurity and conflicts have reached its verge of threats for the people in Afghanistan. On Friday, over 70 people- all civilians were killed and tens of others wounded after a bombing attack targeted a mosque in the eastern province of Nangarhar.