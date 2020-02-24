Warring factions in Afghanistan urged to work honestly for peace

AT News

KABUL: A political leader called on the war parties to ignore their personal and private interests and work honestly for the peace.

Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, head of the Hezb-e-Islami, said Monday that the peace process and the scheduled deal between the United States and Taliban were warmly welcomed by the people of Afghanistan.

He asked the war parties to seriously welcome the ongoing peace process and not to prioritize their personal interests in this effort.

Meanwhile, deputy chief executive Mohammad Khan, said that Afghanistan would witness peace and stability just when the current tensions conclude.

Taliban started to fulfill their promise of reduction in violence for one week that began early Saturday. The group is planned to sign the peace deal with the United States at the end of the week-long reduction in violence (February 29th).

Arghandiwal urged that the peace process needed to be seriously and honestly welcomed both by the people and political figures including the war parties.