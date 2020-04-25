Washington calls on Afghan leaders to prioritize ‘national interest’

AT News

KABUL: Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Peace, calls on the leaders of Afghanistan to give priority to their nation and homeland, arguing that the peace deal with Taliban provided a historical opportunity for Afghanistan.

“I welcome the NATO statement which focuses on key steps and reflects the coalition’s opinion on peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

He said that NATO reiterated the need for a humanitarian cease fire in Afghanistan to help the remove of Corona virus. The NATO has demanded Taliban for reduction in violence and called on Kabul to end political crisis with completing the prisoner swap process.

Khalilzad added that war and peace, poverty and illness depend on the decision of war parties in Afghanistan.

The government has so far released 550 Taliban prisoners from 18 provinces.

The freed Taliban fighters have sworn not to return to war fronts, according to the National Security Council.

President Ghani is still stuck in political problems as his rival in election Abdullah Abdullah rejected the results of election and announced a parallel government.

Now, political figures including Hamid Karzai are trying to mediate for a solution.

The NATO called on the Afghan war parties to use the “historical opportunity” in ending the long war through peace negotiations.