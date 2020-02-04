‘Washington-Kabul rift could stymie peace talks’

AT News

KABUL: A day after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks about the Taliban’s intent for reduction of violence, the militant group has said that they have the will and ability to solve the problem.

The Taliban’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement that the peace process is bedeviled by Donald Trump’s tweets, his administration’s repetitive demands and rift between Washington and Kabul.

“Mr. Pompeo should not blame us for his faults. Our underlying stance is fundamental and unified and our policy is not precarious as that of Americans,” he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has demanded “demonstrable evidence” from the Taliban that it will lower the violence level in Afghanistan before signing a deal that would lead to peace talks and a withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country.

Pompeo told a news conference in Uzbekistan on Monday that a deal was close but that they had been close before and failed because the Taliban was unable to prove it is serious about peace.

“We’re working on a peace and reconciliation plan, putting the commas in the right place, getting the sentences right,” Pompeo said.

“We got close once before to having an agreement: a piece of paper that we mutually executed and the Taliban were unable to demonstrate either their will or capacity or both to deliver on a reduction in violence.”

“So, what we are demanding now is demonstrable evidence of their will and capacity to reduce violence, to take down the threat, so the inter-Afghan talks…will have a less violent context,” he said. “We’re hopeful we can achieve that but we’re not there yet, and work certainly remains.”

The remarks by Pompeo’s made days after U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad visited Kabul and held discussions with Afghan leaders over recent talks with the Taliban Qatar-based members.