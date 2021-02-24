Washington Keeps Consulting Afghan Leaders on US-Taliban Deal: Official

AT News

KABUL: The United States continues contacts with the Afghan officials over their peace agreement with the Taliban signed last year in the Persian Gulf’s Arab State of Qatar.

The United States under the deal has to withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan by May.

“Considering the deadline we have before, our sentiments are common, but we want to do that wisely and be aware so that get sure that we have made the best decision to lead us to our, our allies and Afghans’ interests,” John Kirby, the Pentagon spokesman said Wednesday.

He also said that his boss Lloyd Austin called President Ghani on the phone and held a productive conversation.

“We will take the Qatar peace agreement very seriously. The people need to be sure that we are serious. We want to go to its details to realize it better considering security threats posing us and our Afghan colleagues,” Kirby said.

He said that the US Defense Secretary was fully informed of the findings made by the Afghan Studies Group. The Group had earlier called on the United States through a report to prolong troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call to Afghan head of reconciliation council Abdullah Abdullah reassured that Washington would support cease fire and a political settlement in Afghanistan.

Prior to that, the US President Joe Biden also announced support to a diplomatic solution in Afghan problems.