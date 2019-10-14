Washington supports IEC to validate biometric votes

AT News Report

KABUL: The United States supports a decision made by the Independent Election Commission (IEC) to validate and count only the biometric votes.

John Bass, the United States Ambassador to Kabul, said Monday that his country considers transparency important in the announcing of election results, emphasizing that it would not matter if the results be announced later, but it should be transparent.

“We support the independent election commission’s decision regarding the validating and counting the biometric votes. I think this is a suitable way for counting of the polls because the commission had problems in counting votes in the previous elections,” Bass said, urging on the independence of the commission.

“We once again express our commitment to the electoral commissions for their independence and their abilities to present a proper electoral result.”

He praised people for participating in the fourth presidential election and appreciated security forces for providing tight security on the election day.