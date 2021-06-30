Watchdog calls for protection of journalists

AT News

KABUL: NAI, a non-government media supporting agency said Wednesday that journalists and other media workers should not be considered as war targets.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the agency expressed concerns over worsening situation in the north, saying that reporters and other professional media workers work and live in the areas controlled by the government and Taliban.

The statement added that war parties expect the media to report in their favor.

It cited the UN Resolution 1738 that considers reporters and other media workers part of civilian people and places and asks the war parties to protect them and their offices.