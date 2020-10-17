Watchdog urges for plans to lift people out of poverty

AT News

KABUL: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission calls on the government to give priority to the counter poverty and empowerment of the poor people.

“A widespread of poverty will cause recruitments by terrorists, outbreak of different diseases, war and violence and also threat against international security,” the commission wrote Saturday on Facebook.

It added: “The data show that the people of Afghanistan are facing full poverty and are deprived from their basic rights. Also discrimination, lack of social justice, misuse of power and corruption have intensified in this country.”

The commission called on the government to give priority to fight against poverty and empowerment of poor people.

President Ghani had acknowledged earlier that 90 per cent of Afghans live under poverty line with two-dollar income per day.

He had said that poverty was not an incident, but called it a tragedy, vowing to use sources for removing of poverty.