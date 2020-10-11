Watchdog urges protection of republic system

AT News

KABUL: The Voice of Afghan Women in a campaign launched Sunday in Kabul, emphasized on the defending the republic system, calling for an immediate cease fire.

The campaign cited religious scholars over illegitimacy of war, calling on the clerics to more work for the promotion of peace culture.

The campaign urged that achievements gained in different sectors of life during the past two decades particularly women’s achievements, national sovereignty and territorial integrity should be preserved.

The participants also urged that the current constitution should be considered as a national guarantee for women’s rights during the peace negotiations.

They expressed support for government and public programs for a “lasting and dignified” peace, calling for supporting of the war victims families.

Preserving and empowering of security forces was also suggested and the campaign participants called on Afghanistan’s neighbors and regional states to support Afghan peace process.

Nearly 200 women participated in the campaign. They said that women were not involved in any war, but they were the most victims of war.