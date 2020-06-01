Watchdog warns against releasing notorious Taliban prisoners

AT News

KABUL: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission says that any release of Taliban prisoners should be responsible.

The commission stressed Monday that the government should not release the prisoners who have people’s blood on their hands.

“No doubt the release of prisoners should be done to pave the ground for the intra-Afghan talks, but there is a question that if they are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity?” Zabihullah Farhang, head of the commission’s media department said Monday.

The government on Sunday released 710 Taliban prisoners, saying the process would continue.

“Based on the president’s orders, 2,000 Taliban prisoners will be released,” said Javid Faisal, Spokesman for the National Security Council.

Taliban also announced that they released 73 government prisoners they were holding in the provinces of Balkh, Kunduz, Logar, Paktia and Paktika.

The government says it would do anything to convince Taliban for the intra-Afghan talks.

“We are fully prepared for face to face talks,” said Seddiq Seddiqi, President Ghani’s Spokesman.

Sami Yousafzai, a Pakistani journalist says that the intra-Afghan talks would not begin unless the government releases all 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

The government has so far totally released 2,710 Taliban prisoners and the insurgents have released 420 government employees from their custody.