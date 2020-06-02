Watchdogs demand inclusion of war victims in peace process

AT News

KABUL: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission published a proposal on the perspective of intra-Afghan-negotiations, in which it called on the conflict sides to include the victims of the war in the process.

A member of the AIHRC, Zabiullah Farhang said that the proposal contains four parts.

“The first point is that a group of war victims should be selected by independent and neutral organizations; it should be approved by the negotiation sides,” he said. “They will be able to directly express their wishes and demands during the negotiation.”

The goal is, the AIHRC said to underscore the issue of war victims to the conflict sides and held them questioned to hear the voice of these victims.

The commission said it would hold a consultative assembly of the Afghan war victims, where the victims would be able to share their stories and views on the Afghan peace process.

The formation of a substitute committee to encourage the experts and civil rights activists to deliver the policies and schemes, particularly for the reconciliation and peace issues, is one of the four proposals of the commission.

Chairman of the High National Reconciliation Council, Abdullah Abdullah had earlier said that the Afghan government is fully prepared to engage in direct-talks with the Taliban.

The Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has held a telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo regarding the Afghan peace process, where they discussed the prisoners’ release, ceasefire and the location of the intra-Afghan-talks.

The Presidential Palace said in a statement that President Ghani has explained the scheme of the Afghan government for peace ensuring and called on the peace delegation of the both sides to accelerate efforts to facilitate the implementation of this scheme.