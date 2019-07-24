“We endeavor to take 10m human out of poverty”

AT News Report

KABUL: As a reaction to the US President Donald Trump’s reckless remarks on Afghanistan, the Europe Union Special Envoy to Kabul, Ronald Kobia, said Europe Union is looking forward to respectfully back and rebuild Afghanistan and take over 10 million people out of poverty in this country.

“We (EU) have following factors: construct, protect, save, rebuild, preserve, support,” Kobia said, adding “We try to take 10 million Afghans out of poverty, and most important with respect and civility.”

This comes as Monday the US president, Donald Trump in a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, said the US can win the Afghan war in ten days, but it will cause the deaths of ten million people, and Afghanistan will be wiped out of the face of the Earth. “If I wanted to win that war, Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the earth,” Trump said. “It would be over in literally, in 10 days.”

Trump’s irresponsible remarks faced severe criticism by some Afghan politicians, and spread strong reaction among the citizens across the country. Former President, Hamid Karzai, said, “This is the heart feeling of the US leadership on our people and country.”

Meanwhile, in statement to Washington, the Afghan government has asked the US administration for clarification in regards.

Moreover, former National Security Advisor, Dr. Rangin Dadfar Spanta, said nobody invited US to Afghanistan and no one willing to have them stay.

The Afghan Senate Committee (Meshrano Jirga) has also turned heap toward Trumps’ irresponsible remarks, saying that the remarks have partially revealed US strategy and plans for Afghanistan.

On the others hand, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived to Kabul on Tuesday to consult the Afghan elites over the next round of peace process.