“We seek a brilliant future for Afghanistan”: Trump

AT News Report

KABUL: Talking at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday in New York, US President Donald Trump once again emphasized the US has never been fan of “Endless War” and that it seeks a “brilliantfuture” for Afghanistan.

Trump said thatelimination of terrorism and “turning peace to a reality”are one of his plans regarding Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, the Taliban have been continuing their cruel attacks. We continue our support alongside to our Afghan allies to demolish the terrorism,” he said, adding, “our message is clear across the world. Our goals are not to get in to the endless war.”

US president has called off the peace talks with the Taliban group and termed it as dead in early September. He has accused the Taliban of no willingness for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

At a press conference with AustralianCounterpartPrime Minister, ScottMorison, Trump said that he has cancelled the peace talks with the Taliban after the militants rejected a ceasefire.

Also the Afghan government has said that the peace had been postponed until the presidential polls and next government.