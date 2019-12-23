Weapon caches, 740kg hashish seized in Kabul, Logar

AT News

KABUL: National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Monday said that its operatives discovered and confiscated weapons and hashish caches in Kabul, the capital city and eastern Logar province.

Intelligence forces conducted a preemptive crackdown and succeeded to discover and seize over 40 rifles of light weapons and 740kg raw hashish in Kabul and Logar provinces, NDS press department said in a statement.

According to the statement, a Mercedes model vehicle belonged to weapon’s smugglers was discovered and confiscated with 40 rifles of pistols, four AK-47, one PK, one krinkov with 12 cartons of bullets in 17th PD of Kabul.

In a separate operation, NDS forces discovered and seized 90kg of hashish from 5th PD of Kabul and 650kg hashish from Abchakan village, center Logar province, the statement added.

One suspect was arrested in connection.