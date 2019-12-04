Well-known Japanese aid worker among six dead in Nangarhar gun attack

AT News

KABUL: A Japanese humanitarian who devoted his career to improving the lives of the Afghans has died after unknown gunmen opened fire on his vehicle in Jalalabad, the capital city of eastern Nangarhar province. Five Afghans were also killed in the attack, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Dr. Tetsu Nakamura, 73, who was head of Peace Japan Medical Services (PMS), the Japanese charity NGO was came under attack while traveling in a car to monitor a project in the province. He was running the charity to improve irrigation, and uplift local residents live. It has been said that in October this year, he was awarded honorary citizenship from the Afghan government for his humanitarian work.

Nangarhar Governor Spokesman Attaullah Khogianai said that five Afghan, who were guards and driver of Dr. Nakamura, were martyred in the armed attack occurred in 1st PD of the capital city around 8:00am local time. He said Dr. Nakamura has been injured, and later succumbed to his injuries in way to hospital.

Provincial Governor Shahmahmood Miakhil has strongly condemned the attack, calling Dr. Nakamura’s death a big lose for the Afghans and particularly for Nangarhar residents.

“Since long years, Dr. Nakamura has served here, all people of Nangarhar and provincial administrative are saddened over his demise.”

Dr. Nakamura has constructed bridges, dams, canals and other development projects in the province, he added.

He said police has launched investigation, and soon the perpetrators would be detained.

President Spokesman Sediq Siddiqi said that the Afghan government has strongly condemn the heinous and cowardice attack on Afghan’s greatest friend, Dr. Nakamura, who has dedicated all his life to change the lives of Afghans, working on water management, dams and improving traditional agriculture in Afghanistan.

UNAMA in Afghanistan through a tweeter message, said that UN in Afghanistan condemns and expresses its revulsion at the killing of respected Japanese aid worker Dr. Tetsu Nakamura in Jalalabad.

“A senseless act of violence against a man who dedicated much of his life to helping most vulnerable Afghans, so he should not be a target.”

The Taliban group has rejected their involvement in the attack.