‘Western hostages are likely dead’

AT News Report

KABUL: Expressing concerns about the two foreign professors, Mir Rahman Rahmani, speaker of the Parliament said there is a possibility of death of the two instructors. Two Western hostages held by the Taliban since 2016.

Moreover, in reaction to the three major Taliban prisoners’ return to Afghanistan’s prison, some member of the parliament have accused the Taliban of lacking authority in their affairs, saying that the Taliban don’t have control on peace affairs and war in Afghanistan.

Talking about the return of the Anas Haqqani and two other Haqqani group members, Mr. Rahmani said the halting of the process of prisoners swap in exchange for the American University instructors by the Taliban has proved that the militants were lack of willingness and committing to the promises.

“However, the Afghan government has not said anything in regards, but return of Anas Haqqani, Mali Khan and Abdul Rashid to Bagram prison shows that militants have no control on peace and war,” he added.

The Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani has earlier announced that three major Taliban commander would be released in return for the two American University instructors, who were abducted by the militants in 2016 in capital Kabul.

According to some reports, these prisoners had been sent to Qatar in exchange for the two instructors but have been returned back to Kabul due to some unknown issues.

Talking in the US institution of peace in Washington, Afghanistan’s first Lady, Rula Ghani has called the process of prisoners swap complicated. “I am not sure why? The process has not been done but may be one of the sides have not kept its commitment,” she said. “Unfortunately the two instructors would not be freed.”

But Taliban’s spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid said that three prisoners had not been brought to the assigned cite and that the instructors were still in their hostage.