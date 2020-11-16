WFP warns against ‘great starvation’ in Afghanistan

Around 15 million Afghans would lack food security by the end of this year

KABUL: The United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP) says that Afghanistan and some countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America need urgent food donations in 2021, warning the world leaders that the situation next year would be more difficult and a great starvation would threaten the lives of millions of people.

Wahid Amani, a spokesman of the WFP, said Monday in Kabul that as many as 15 million Afghans would lack food security by the end of this year.

“This number was 12 million at the beginning of 2020. We estimate that the Corona virus-related quarantine in Afghanistan’s big cities took jobs from people for several months. This caused a three million increase and some 15 million people will lack food security by the end of the year,” Amani said.

He added that 60 per cent of these people would be children.

Gulbuddin, 65, has displaced by insecurity and lives in the house of his relative in Faizabad city, the provincial capital of Badakhshan in the northeast.

“My seven years daughter died due to Corona virus as she lacked energetic food like milk, banana and vegetables,” he said.

The WFP says assistances during the quarantine days helped a little to prevent hunger.

It needs 15 billion dollars next year to prevent hunger and struggle with children’s malnutrition.