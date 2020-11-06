What Afghan women want from next US president?

AT News

KABUL: One day after the US Presidential election, a number of Afghan women called on the next US President to support them in achieving a real democracy in Afghanistan.

A number of women’s rights activists in a gathering in western Herat province, said that the US should stand with Afghan women in the current peace process between Afghan government and the Taliban group in Doha. “The next US President must weigh Afghan women in achieving equal status within the structure of the government.”

The rights activities said that Afghan women have made great sacrifices in the last two decades to achieve their rights, emphasizing these should not be ignored.

Golsum Seddiqi, an Afghan woman lawyer has called on the International Community, especially the US not to leave Afghan women alone, fearing this could trigger them back to the darkest era of twenty years ago.

Afghan women made a tremendous achievement in different areas such as politics, social, cultural and civil in the past two decades. “These achievements were not possible sans support of the international community and the US directly, and we want to continue to work together to preserve these achievements,” she said.

Sakineh Hhosseini, a member of the Herat Provincial Council said the government of the US had always helped Afghan women improve their social and political statues. “Now Washington must come to the fore and as usual support the women in achieving equal rights with men in the peace talks,” she demanded.

She also said that the next US President should also increase development budgets for women.

This is as Trump and Biden are in neck to neck on the US Presidential election and based on US media report after Joseph R. Biden Jr. pulled narrowly ahead in Georgia on Friday, the focus shifted to Pennsylvania, whose 20 electoral votes could lift Mr. Biden decisively above the 270 he would need to become the next president.