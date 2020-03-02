What are secret elements in US-Taliban deal?

AT News

KABUL: Following the US and Taliban peace deal that signed in Sheraton Hotels in Qatar on Saturday evening, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said that there are two secret elements stated in the peace agreements, but he refrained from its divulgation.

In a televised interview, Pompeo said the secret elements were executive evidences, which are vitally important for American military. According to him, these elements of the agreement would be shared with the US Congress in the near future.

However he said that the US and Taliban deal has been clear and there is no secret under the skin.

Pompeo cited the remarks as a member of US parliament had earlier questioned the US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper about Washington’s secret deal in the peace agreement with the Taliban. But Esper did not say anything about the inclusion of secret principals in the peace deal.

After over ten rounds of negotiations between the US diplomats and Taliban representatives, both sides had reached a peace deal, which pave the ground for intra-Afghan-talks and a gradual drawdown of foreign troops in Afghanistan.