Widespread operations launched against Taliban in Kandahar

AT-KABUL: Security officials say widespread operations were launched in the Shah Wali Kot district of the southern province of Kandahar.

This is called the biggest operation being launched in Kandahar after the murder of provincial police chief Abdul Razeq who was killed in an attack last month in the provincial capital.

The aim of the operations was called to prevent Taliban’s likely offensives to the provincial capital.

Kandahar residents express happiness with the operations, asking for continuing of that to keep insurgents away from the Kandahar city.