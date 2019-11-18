‘Will not allow IEC to count fake votes’

AT News Report

KABUL: A number of tribal elders and supporters of presidential hopeful, Abdullah Abdullah have warned that they would stand against the Independent Election Commission (IEC) if the corrupted votes were not separated from cleaned.

In a gathering has been held by the “Stability and Convergence”, electoral team led by chief executive Abdullah, the participants said that they would not allow the IEC to legalize the fraudulent votes.

The participants have blamed the IEC for making implementation in favor of UN Assistant Mission in Afghanistan.

A member of Abdullah’s team, Ameer Akhundzada has called on the commission not to play with the fate and destiny of the Afghans.

He also demanded that the UNAMA should not interfere in the election commissions’ affairs and keep its neutrality in the election process.

Meanwhile, a former member of the parliament, Hamayoun Hamayoun has accused President Ashraf Ghani of poor and unhealthy management, saying that the majority of youths in the country are jobless, but Ghani has appointed only those people, who educated outside the country.

The participants claimed that Abdullah has pledged them to take tremendous steps towards peace and facilitation of national unity after succession in the election.

This comes as a number of supporters of Abdullah has staged demonstrations and protested the recounting process of presidential polls by the IEC in several provinces of the country.