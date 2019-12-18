Wolesi Jirga delegation to probe operation against Qaisari

AT News

KABUL: A number of public representatives at Wolesi Jirga on Wednesday dubbed the military operation on the residence of illegal armed group commander Nizamuddin Qaisari in northern Balkh province as unlawful.

The Wolesi Jirga members said the government shouldn’t treat criminals with double standards and the law should be equally enforced on all.

Qaisari, a representative of First Vice President Gen. Abdul Rashid in the affairs of uprising forces in northern Faryab province and also a former Qaisar district police commander, was arrested in July last year and released after three months in jail in December 2018.

Last Sunday, security forces again launched an operation on Qaisari’s house to arrest him but after hours of fighting, security forces said that Qaisari had managed to flee his house and the operation will continue until his arrest.

Seven of Qaisari’s security personnel were killed, one injured and 35 others arrested.

Lawmaker Abdul Rauf Inami called the attack on Qaisari’s house as illegal, adding that the arrest warrant for him was issued by a person who himself had a case in the judicial institutions.

According to him, as a result of operation on Qaisari’s house, many civilians incurred heavy financial losses.

Mir Rahman Rahmani, the Wolesi Jirga Speaker, directed the security and defense commission of the parliament to investigate the operation on Qaisari thoroughly and thus appoint a delegation in this regard.

This is while the Meshrano Jirga on Tuesday termed Qaisari a rebel and said he would support anyone who proved Qaisari’s innocence.

Senate Chairman Fazal Hadi Muslimyar said next week security officials would be summoned to the Senate heads of commissions committee to provide information to lawmakers regarding the operation and that how Qaisari fled.