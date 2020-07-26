Women back to work at raisin factories in Parwan

AT News

KABUL: Female workers of raisin cleaning factories have returned to their jobs in Parwan province, home to tens of thousands of vines, where most of people are busy in grapes and raisins business.

The factories were closed like other businesses due to the Corona virus-related lockdown. Now, the factories are reopened.

Sana, 21, is one of tens of women who work in the raisin cleaning factories in Parwan. She says that working there has brought big changes in her life since she can take part in social activities and support her family.

“I am working in this factory now for three years. I was a university student before this and I graduated. I have one sister and four little brothers. My parents and other relatives encourage me to work. I feel very comfortable here and I am happy with everything,” she said.

The factory reopening has provided job opportunity for 100 women for whom security in the workplace is important as in the conservative society, safety for women is essential.

“I used to study midwifery before. My family supports me and I feel safe and secure in my workplace,” said Setayesh, another worker at the raisin factory.

The private factory began activities 55 years ago, at a time that raisin was an important item for export.

“This factory produces 15 tons of raisin per day. The gardeners do not clean the dried grapes, so we do it here in this factory,” Sayed Mobin, head of the factory said.

“Our products are mainly exported to the Central Asian countries.”

Mobin said that machinery can clean 10 tons of raisin each day, while human force clean five tons. He said they need both machineries and women for the job.

The factory workers receive 5,000 Afs monthly salary. Cleaning of raisin needs more attention and only women can do that.