Women in bad condition in Sar-e-Pul

AT News Report

KABUL: The women rights organization in northern Sar-e-Pul province has accused the Taliban group of committing violence against women in the province.

Nabila Habibi, Provincial Director of Women Affairs said over 166 cases of violence against women have been registered in the past six months of the ongoing year.

“Honor killing, beating and forces marriage are sorts of violence women going through,” she added.

Sar-e-Pul is among the volatile provinces in the north of Afghanistan, where the militants are active in several parts of the province, carrying deadly attacks with inflicting heavy causalities on Afghan security forces and civilians.