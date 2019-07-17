Women used for political goals: TEFA

AT News Report

KABUL: The Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA) claims that some “circles inside the government” try to use women for their political goals, an allegation following previous accusations by a former adviser to President Ghani that women were asked for sex in the presidential palace to get senior government positions.

The TEFA on Wednesday called on the government to change such policy, while admitting moral corruption in the government and other entities. “Those who make accusations, need to provide evidences,” a spokesperson of the electoral watchdog said.

TEFA also accused ministry of women’s affairs of recklessness, saying the ministry was busy in electoral campaigns and does not do its job for women’s rights.

Habib Ahmadzai, Ghani’s former adviser who first made accusations over sex scandals in the presidential palace, says he has enough evidences to prove his allegations.

He said recently that President Ghani and the First Lady were not included his claims, but a “corrupt circle” inside the palace was engaged in corruption.

A number of female government officials also say they were asked by senior officials for sex.