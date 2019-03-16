“Women’s role observes in peace talks”

AT News Report

KABUL: Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Idrees Zaman on Saturday met with the European Union Deputy Secretary General for Economic and Global Issues Mr. Christian Leffler at the sideline of the 62nd Session of Commission on Narcotic Drugs.

Zaman, beside thanking the EU for its assistance with Afghanistan stated with regards to peace that he was in close contact the EU Ambassador in Kabul and he cooperates in facilitating the holding of the 3rd Kabul Process meeting, a statement from Foreign Ministry sent to Afghanistan Times said.

Deputy Minister Zaman assured the EU delegation of the 30 percent contribution of women in the peace process and consultative peace Jirga and obtained positive response from the EU side with regards to the reintegration of the refugees, technical assistance and monitoring the transparency of the Presidential Election, the statement added.

The Consultative Loya Jirga would be convened on 29 April that previously set for 17 March that has been postponed due to bad weather conditions.