Work on Aqina-Andkhoi railway kicks off in Faryab

AT News Report

KABUL: The Acting Minister of Transportation on Friday launched work on the construction of Aqina-Andkhoi railway during a ceremony in the northern Faryab province.

Minister Yama Yari said the 30-kilometer railway would connect Afghan Aqina port with Andkhoi of Turkmenistan, adding the project would cost a total of $30 million.

The 90-kilometer Aqina-Andkhoi railway starts from Karki city of Turkmenistan and at least 36 kilometers of it lies inside Afghanistan soil.

“Such projects will create jobs for residents of the province. I hope the project is completed on time with the help of Faryab residents,” he added.

The MoU for construction of the railway was signed by Afghan and Turkmen officials in February.

Yari also inaugurated a 10-kilometer railway which connects Aqina port with a station in Faryab province.