Work together to deal with the Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus（COVID-19） continues to spread around the world, and over 100 countries around the world feel the impact of the coronavirus, with a total of more than 100,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,000 deaths. At present, there are confirmed cases on all six continents except Antarctica. It means that the epidemic is spreading rapidly around the world, and no country can stay out of it.

The novel coronavirus has a very strong ability to spread, and the epidemic still has great uncertainty in the global development situation. World Health Organization (WHO) has raised the risk level of global COVID-19 transmission and impact to “very high”, meaning a global epidemic is taking place. According to the current development trend, the new crown epidemic has not reached the highest point, it is still spreading, and the negative impact and harm continue to expand. More countries and regions will be affected by the new crown epidemic.

Previously, due to the lack of understanding of the novel coronavirus in some countries and limited early prevention and control measures,the novel coronavirus showed a momentum of rapid growth around the world. In just one week, the whole of Europe fell. And take this as a stronghold and spread to the surrounding areas. The global alarm is sounded, and no country can be left alone in the face of the novel coronavirus.

With the deepening of globalization, global problems have emerged one after another, in which the global health problems characterized by infectious diseases have brought great challenges to mankind. A large number of immigrants settle down all over the world, and economic capital and cultural capital flow with them. As their inevitable negative effect, various diseases are widely spread.

In this regard, countries, non-governmental organizations and other actors of the international community carry out assistance, cooperation and exchange actions around health governance, which constitute global health diplomacy, carry out global governance in the field of health, and jointly deal with the challenges faced by mankind.

First of all, it is urgent for all countries to fully understand the danger of this epidemic and take necessary prevention and control measures according to their own national conditions. Although in the face of prevention and control of the novel coronavirus, basic prevention and control measures can be taken. But at present, the development status of the novel coronavirus in different countries in the world is not the same, and the cases of infection and mortality are also different. And there are also differences in the region, sanitary conditions and defensive measures of different countries. Therefore, countries should proceed from their own national conditions, take appropriate travel restrictions and isolation measures, strengthen the publicity of epidemic prevention knowledge, improve the prevention and control level of medical institutions and mobilize the resources of the whole society. Through early positive measures, the spread of the virus can be stopped and lives can be saved.

Secondly, give full play to the role of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the field of global public health emergency response.As the authority of global disease prevention, the World Health Organization (WHO) has played an important role in capturing, forecasting and controlling global disease transmission and coordinating the joint response of the international community. World Health Organization (WHO) provides evidence-based guidance to help countries assess and manage risks and make decisions, promote the prevention and elimination of epidemics, guide medical research on new crown epidemics, assist countries in strengthening the novel coronavirus initiatives, and provide technical assistance. We will increase epidemic monitoring and information sharing, build an efficient patient treatment system, block the domestic and international spread of the virus, and at the same time strengthen international cooperation, carry out experience exchange and scientific research cooperation, coordinate port control, and strengthen inspection and quarantine and other measures. work together to build a global network of joint prevention and control. Until the COVID-19 virus is eliminated.

Finally, work together to deal with the novel coronavirus. Under the trend of globalization, the prevention and control of infectious diseases can not be solved independently by a single national government, which involves multilateral and multi-level governance characteristics. The prevention and control system with traditional countries as the main body has been severely challenged. At the same time, the epidemic does not wait for people, and any lag, laziness, wait-and-see, short-sightedness and prejudice may bring irreparable consequences. In the face of the rapid epidemic, the international community especially needs to implement unity and cooperation and join hands to deal with the epidemic. In a global game of chess, all countries should take action to unite the joint efforts of global prevention and control and build a joint prevention and control system, so as to curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible and defeat the epidemic.

The virus knows no national boundaries, and cooperation is the key. The outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic is a very severe test for countries all over the world. In the closely linked “global village”, the destinies of all countries in the world are closely linked. International forces work together to deal with COVID-19, and strengthening global cooperation is the key to fighting the epidemic. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, China has taken very strict, comprehensive and thorough prevention and control measures, and has made positive contributions to preventing the spread of the epidemic worldwide. We are willing to respond hand in hand with the rest of the world and jointly safeguard regional and world public health security.

（Huang Dekai，The Scholar of Sichuan Police College，Liang Daitong&Zhou Yunsong，The Scholars of Yunnan University）