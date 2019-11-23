World Muslim Ulema Union asked to play role in Afghan peace talks

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Qatar Abdul Hakim Dalili on Saturday asked the World Muslim Ulema Union to play its role in the Afghan peace process.

During a meeting with Ulema Union Secretary Dr. Alqura Dai, the envoy sought his support for the reconciliation process in Afghanistan, Pajhowk Afghan News reported.

Dai earlier served as deputy head of the World Muslim Ulema Union. He is a renowned scholar with great knowledge about Taliban.

Using his knowledge, personality and relationship, Dai could play an effective role in the Afghan peace process, he said.

According to Dalili, Dai assured full cooperation on the Afghan reconciliation rffort and pledged playing his part in the Afghan reconciliation bid, in coordination with other members of the union.

Dai said he had a lot of information about Afghanistan and Taliban and could play his role in promoting peace in the war-battered country.

Peace talks between US and Taliban have been called off by US President Donald Trump after a Taliban bomber killed at least 12 innocent Afghan masses including one American soldier. Trumps said in that time that Taliban don’t have desire for peace.

But on Friday, President Donald Trump seemed to suggest that formal negotiations with the Taliban were back on — months after the peace talks with the militant group collapsed.

“We’re working on an agreement now with the Taliban,” Trump said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “Let’s see what happens.”

His comments come several days after the Taliban released an American and Australian professor in exchange for the release of three Taliban prisoners by the Afghan government. The Taliban also released 10 Afghan soldiers this week.