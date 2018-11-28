World needs to help Afghans in their peace quest: UN chief
admin
November 28, 2018
Latest Updates, World
33 Views
AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: UN secretary general Antonio Guterres on Wednesday asked the international community to come together to enable the success of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.
In a video message to the international conference in Geneva, the UN chief said: “Our hearts go out to all Afghans who have been affected by conflict, trauma and suffering.”
He said the conference in Switzerland came at a time when violence was widespread and genuine opportunities for peace in Afghanistan being severely tested.
“I welcome your focus on the objectives of transformation and self-reliance, as set by Afghanistan four years ago at the beginning of the Transformation Decade.”
He said the Geneva Mutual Accountability Framework put development and reform in the crucial context of contributing to peace and security.
“I hope that today’s event can generate further efforts to achieve the stability for which Afghans have yearned for so long.”
Check Also
AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Geneva conference serves as an important opportunity for both to review …