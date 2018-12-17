Worsening security forces 35 Paktika schools to shut

KABUL: Worsening security has forced about 35 schools in southern and volatile Paktika province to close for past years, adding to problems that children face in getting an education, officials said.

Because of insecurity, Paktika education director Mehrabuddin Shafaq said, dozens of school remained closed in several districts for the past many years.

More than 35 schools are shut in Paktika province, most of them in Khoshamand district, he said, promising painstaking efforts with mediation of tribal elders to reopen those schools.

Some schools had closed since many years for unknown reasons, so the government and Taliban should prove it that they were not involved.There was not a single school in their district and all children there were growing illiterate.

A provincial councilman Aziz Aziz said that weak management of the provincial Education Department is the reason behind the closure of several schools in the province.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the fighters had not closed any school in Paktika province. He said they instead were working to ‘strengthen’ the education sector.