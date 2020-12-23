Yet another target killing

Executive Director of FEFA ‘Yousuf Rasheed’ assassinated in Kabul – he was a man of courage, and a voice against totalitarianism

AT News

KABUL: Another civil society activist and the CEO of the Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA) Yousuf Rasheed, was assassinated in Kabul on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in PD 7th of Kabul, a city where insecurity has been on the rise on a daily basis. Kabul Police Spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz said the terrorists targeted Executive Director of FEFA Yousuf Rasheed and his driver in Tani Kot area of the city.

Unknown gunmen started shooting at his vehicle while he was on his way to office, Abdul Baqi Rasheed, his brother said. His driver, who received injuries in the shooting, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Mr. Rasheed was a famous civil society activist. No group, including the Taliban has immediately asserted responsibility for the attack.

President Ashraf Ghani has vehemently condemned the terrorist attack on Mr. Rasheed and terms it a cowardice and appalling attack on our freedom and democracy.

“The latest attacks by the known enemy on our media, civil society members, human rights activists and government officials are despicable and deplorable,” President Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

President Ghani expressed his deepest condolences with the family of martyred Rasheed.

Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation, has strongly condemned the “cowardly attack” and killing of Yosuf Rasheed, the Executive Director of Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this difficult time. Terror and killing is not the answer to the current crisis of the country,’ Mr. Abdullah said.

US Chargé d’ Affaires in Afghanistan, Ross Wilson said that Yousuf Rasheed was a dedicated and steadfast advocate for representative democracy in Afghanistan. “He worked tirelessly for years to ensure free and transparent elections that engaged all Afghans. His death is a loss for his family, friends and nation.”

“The United States condemns his assassination. He advanced an inclusive form of government for this country over the last 14 years. I am appalled by his murder, another in a cacophony of senseless and endless violence. My condolences to all those who knew him,” Mr. Wilson said in a tweet message.

The emissary of Canada in Afghanistan also condemned the senseless murder of Yousuf Rasheed, whose sincere and dedicated work with Free Election Afghanistan will not be forgotten. “He dedicated his life to a free, democratic and peaceful Afghanistan and his loss sends ripples across the local and international communities who worked with him.”

The assassination of Rasheed sparked anger among his friends and media outlets. A number of journalists and civil city activists called Mr. Rasheed a true son of this soil who stood against totalitarianism. He was a talented personality, and always defends freedom of expression and democracy in the best manner. They called the sad demise of Mr. Rasheed a big loss to the country. Mr. Rasheed had maintained cordial relations and remained very cooperative with the Afghan media outlets in providing accurate and timely information.